AS THE WORLD PREPARES TO KICK THE SHIT OUT OF THE USA AND NATO....
Published 20 hours ago

As our enemies switch their economies and industries to 100% war production and prepare to kill off the west, we sit, not being rallied, demoralized, watching those entrusted with power in this country attempt to kill our way of life here forever and permanently with us in it... why does this look like a situation everyone is trying to win but us. China and Russia are VERY serious and we... well, we re transsexuals, we re pronouning our military, we re sending all.our defenses to a country most can't find on a map and being lied ro by our media while under attack from every direction you can think of... why does this look like we aren't meant to win? Not only that... that we re being PREVENTED from winning... I want to know what you think about this. Hit meeeee! [email protected] 

treasonrussiachinawarusabidenukrainetraitorsnatotakeovernuclear warworld war three

