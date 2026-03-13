Pete Hegseth claims the new Supreme Leader of Iran is wounded.

also:

Pete Deathsett:

The USA will intensify its attacks on Iran

We will stop at nothing to win

“The only thing stopping transit in the Strait right now is Iran shooting at shipping,” — Pete Deatseth.

Adding: All six crew members aboard a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq on March 12 during Operation Epic Fury have been confirmed dead, according to CENTCOM.





Adding, from X post:

Ali Larijani (Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran) to Hegseth:

Mr Hegseth! Our leaders have been, and still are, among the people. But your leaders? On Epstein's island! 😂