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Pete Hegseth claims the new Supreme Leader of Iran is wounded.
also:
Pete Deathsett:
The USA will intensify its attacks on Iran
We will stop at nothing to win
“The only thing stopping transit in the Strait right now is Iran shooting at shipping,” — Pete Deatseth.
Adding, from X post:
Ali Larijani (Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran) to Hegseth:
Mr Hegseth! Our leaders have been, and still are, among the people. But your leaders? On Epstein's island! 😂