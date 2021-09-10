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Obamacare alternatives that improve Health and Maximize Protection
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4 views • September 10, 2021
Byron Hugley - National Sales Director for MyMD Connect
Insurance Tune-Up is made up of a group of financial planners and insurance professionals that work with individuals, families, and businesses that are unknowingly and unnecessarily overspending on their insurance.
In this presentation, we discuss Obamacare alternatives that improve individual health outcomes while maximizing your financial protections if you become sick, injured, or disabled.
We explore why Obamacare and other fully insured health plans are so expensive and how this health care law created a financial incentive for the industry to keep you sick and overpay for your care.
insurancetuneup.com
Insurance Tune-Up is made up of a group of financial planners and insurance professionals that work with individuals, families, and businesses that are unknowingly and unnecessarily overspending on their insurance.
In this presentation, we discuss Obamacare alternatives that improve individual health outcomes while maximizing your financial protections if you become sick, injured, or disabled.
We explore why Obamacare and other fully insured health plans are so expensive and how this health care law created a financial incentive for the industry to keep you sick and overpay for your care.
insurancetuneup.com
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