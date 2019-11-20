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LAFFter Hours Comedy Las Vegas
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15 views • November 20, 2019
Great line up of comedy, every Wednesday at Chanclas Cantina here in Las Vegas. Nothing but the best off strip comedy, hands down, This week we have Bruce Leonard from Cincinnati, and we have our headliner, national touring comedian and a regular on the Las Vegas strip, Thomas Ward!!! Plus special guests! $.50 cent wings!!! $3. drafts! only during the comedy show, LAFFter Hours Comedy, Chanclas Cantina 3246 E. Desert Inn Rd, Lv, Nv, 89121....
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