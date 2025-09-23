BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CDC Advisory Panel Exposes Alarming Dangers of COVID-19 Shots
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
400 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1070 views • 4 days ago

During Friday’s public ACIP meeting, the CDC’s own Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices presented shocking data exposing severe risks associated with the COVID-19 mRNA shots, many of which have been underreported or ignored for years. Karen Kingston (@Kingston_Truth) called the meeting “a master class in med-legal review” and confirmed that informed consent will now be required for many COVID-related vaccine recommendations. ACIP panelist chairman, stated that full disclosure of these risks (including the link to spontaneous aggressive cancers) is expected to be added to future CDC vaccine information sheets. This marks one of the most public and damning acknowledgments from within the system since the rollout of mRNA shots. The truth is breaking through 

Keywords
cdc advisory panelexposes alarming dangersof covid 19 shots
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy