CDC Advisory Panel Exposes Alarming Dangers of COVID-19 Shots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During Friday’s public ACIP meeting, the CDC’s own Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices presented shocking data exposing severe risks associated with the COVID-19 mRNA shots, many of which have been underreported or ignored for years. Karen Kingston (@Kingston_Truth) called the meeting “a master class in med-legal review” and confirmed that informed consent will now be required for many COVID-related vaccine recommendations. ACIP panelist chairman, stated that full disclosure of these risks (including the link to spontaneous aggressive cancers) is expected to be added to future CDC vaccine information sheets. This marks one of the most public and damning acknowledgments from within the system since the rollout of mRNA shots. The truth is breaking through