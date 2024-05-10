Attack Warnings Are Everywhere Says Former CIA Officer

Previously Aired 2/13/24





There are signs of a surprise attack everywhere, yet they seem to be completely ignored. Watch the video for more.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources: 1. AmericasVoice.news - Warnings Are Everywhere - Frank Gaffney is joined by Sam Faddis Pt. 1 - Securing America with Frank Gaffney 02-12-24 https://americasvoice.news/video/SJnrwqFG7bctHXE/?related=playlist





2. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Sam Faddis Pt. 1 on what Chris Ray said https://americasvoice.news/video/SJnrwqFG7bctHXE/?related=playlist





3. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Sam Faddis Pt. 2 Joe and Hunter selling out America to China https://americasvoice.news/video/lxQPJepcheg8yGa/?related=playlist





4. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Sam Faddis Pt. 2 - We have no southern border https://americasvoice.news/video/lxQPJepcheg8yGa/?related=playlist





5. AmericasVoice.news - THE MANY LIES OF ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS - Stinchfield Tonight February 12th, 2024 https://americasvoice.news/video/gcNLqs5c2QKQrhf/?related=playlist





For reliable news and in-depth information, explore The New American at https://thenewamerican.com.





Catch all episodes of The Ben Armstrong Show by visiting https://thenewamerican.com/video/armstrong/