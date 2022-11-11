Science, Falsely So Called In this episode we look at a few predictions made by “prophets” over the years and how they played out. We also ask the question: Is there a true science and a science falsely so called? Can we still take God at His word that He is in control?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.