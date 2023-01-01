Let's study some common misconceptions about the roles and characteristics of the Antichrist.





1) The Antichrist will be loved by everybody and hated by barely anybody.

2) The Antichrist has to be Jewish.

3) The Antichrist will form a peace covenant with "every" nation in the world.

4) The Antichrist has to be gay or celibate.

5) The Antichrist has to come from the geographical regions we called Assyria of times past. Countries like either southeastern Turkey or northern Iraq or northwestern Iran, etc.





Source 1: https://youtu.be/3Urt4hKv2Eo

International idolatry of Donald Trump. The golden calf 2.0. Parade floats, temple coins & statues; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: December 26, 2020; Date of website access: January 16, 2021.





(Thumbnail source) — Source 2: https://youtu.be/VTfJG1slbT0

1)The Antichrist will be loved by everybody and hated by barely anybody? Not true; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: January 16, 2021; Date of website access: January 16, 2021.





Source 3: https://biblehub.com/daniel/11-21.htm

https://biblehub.com/daniel/11-23.htm

Sublink: https://biblehub.com/

Posted by Bible Hub; Old testament scriptures; Daniel 11:21 and Daniel 23; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: December 31, 2022.





Source 4: https://www.guernicamag.com/maga-jesus-at-the-capitol/

MAGA Jesus at the Capitol —The language of religion, for a moment, made the mob into a team.; Written by April Zhu, Michael Altman, and Jerome Copulsky; Published by Guernica; © 2004-2022 Guernica. All Rights Reserved.; Image credit: Tyler Merbler, via Flickr.; Date published: February 21, 2022; Date of website access: January 16, 2021.





Source 5: https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/05/a-match-made-in-heaven/521409/

A Match Made in Heaven —Why conservative evangelicals have lined up behind Trump; Written by Molly Worthen; Published by the Atlantic; TheAtlantic.com Copyright (c) 2022 by The Atlantic Monthly Group. All Rights Reserved; Image credit: Mark Wallheiser / Getty; Date published: May, 2017; Date of website access: January 16, 2021.





Source 6: https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/02/18/how-christian-prophets-give-credence-to-trumps-election-fantasies-469598

CHURCH AND STATE: The Christian Prophets Who Say Trump Is Coming Again —In the growing community of charismatic Christian prophecy, faith in Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House is a new dividing line.; Written by Julia Duin ( a reporter in Seattle who specializes in religion); Published by Politico Magazine; © 2022 POLITICO LLC; Image title: Pastor Paula White-Cain and President Donald Trump remark at the "Evangelicals for Trump" coalition launch on January 3, 2020, in Miami, Florida; Image credit: Media Punch/AP; Date and time published: 02/18/2021, 04:30 AM EST; Date of website access: January 16, 2021.





Source 7: https://www.timesofisrael.com/do-jewish-conservatives-still-have-a-home-in-the-post-trump-republican-party/

Do Jewish conservatives still have a home in the post-Trump Republican Party?; Many are torn, still ardently supporting Trump’s policies, particularly on Israel, but can’t reconcile them with his lies about stolen election and role in Capitol insurrection; Written by Ron Kampeas; Published by the Times of Israel; © 2022 THE TIMES OF ISRAEL, All Rights Reserved; Image title: People gather near the stage of a pro-Trump rally at Marine Park in Brooklyn, New York on October 25, 2020.; Image credit: Jacob Magid/Times of Israel; Date of website access: January 16, 2021.





Source 8: https://rewirenewsgroup.com/religion-dispatches/2019/01/16/the-antichrist-trap-trump-isnt-the-whole-story/

The Antichrist Trap: Trump Isn’t the Whole Story; Published by Rewire News Group.; Written by Peter Larmann; RELIGION DISPATCHES; Date published: January 16, 2019; Date of website access: Date of website access: January 16, 2021.