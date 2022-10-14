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LT of And We Know
October 14, 2022
Let’s see, Bucs head coach corrects the enemy of the people, Stein dressed like a rat to destroy the demonic board members, Kid Rock drops truth bombs we back up with video, and the MEPs in Europe go after the enemy. Did we see this 6 years ago, 20 years ago…no. Here we go!
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