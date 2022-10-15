LT of And We Know





October 14, 2022





Let’s see, Bucs head coach corrects the enemy of the people, Stein dressed like a rat to destroy the demonic board members, Kid Rock drops truth bombs we back up with video, and the MEPs in Europe go after the enemy. Did we see this 6 years ago, 20 years ago…no. Here we go!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nzpna-10.14.22-meps-destroy-phrm-bucs-coach-calls-out-media-kid-rock-moms-stein-d.html