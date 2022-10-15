Create New Account
And We Know 10.14.2022 MEPs destroy [email protected]@! Bucs Coach calls out MEDIA! Kid Rock, Moms, Stein, Durham..BOOM! PRAY!
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
LT of And We Know


October 14, 2022


Let’s see, Bucs head coach corrects the enemy of the people, Stein dressed like a rat to destroy the demonic board members, Kid Rock drops truth bombs we back up with video, and the MEPs in Europe go after the enemy. Did we see this 6 years ago, 20 years ago…no. Here we go!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nzpna-10.14.22-meps-destroy-phrm-bucs-coach-calls-out-media-kid-rock-moms-stein-d.html

Keywords
trumpbig pharmacurrent eventspresidentchristianmainstream mediadurhameuropemomsboommepspfizerkid rocksteinltand we knowbucshead coach

