A Mother's Struggle and Hope for Her Imprisoned Son

The parents of prisoner Mohammed Abu al-Rab from the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, who is serving a 30-year sentence, are waiting to receive news about their only son, reassuring them about his health and his condition, as they have lost contact with him since October 7th. He is their only hope for life, and their greatest wish has become that he be released alive.
Reporting: Obada Tahyane
Filmed: 16/11/2024
