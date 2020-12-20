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01 - Spiritual things are spiritually discerned
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19 views • December 20, 2020
https://revivalseminars.org/category/from-glory-to-glory/g2g-english/
Introduction into the whole seminar based on the quote: "Character
building is the most important work ever entrusted to human beings, and never before was its diligent study so important as now." Education, p. 225
But the natural man receives not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned. I Corinthians 2:14
Introduction into the whole seminar based on the quote: "Character
building is the most important work ever entrusted to human beings, and never before was its diligent study so important as now." Education, p. 225
But the natural man receives not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned. I Corinthians 2:14
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