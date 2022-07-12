US suspects China might be planning missile attack on Guam Latest International News WION

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WION.
Jun 25, 2022 US military forces in the pacific has raised a sense of urgency in the preparedness for a potential attack by China. The United States said China might be planning to attack Guam and China-Russia's 'no-limit' partnership is concerning.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRJrwAa6EDY