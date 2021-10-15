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Part 2 - Are You on the Narrow Path? Don’t Believe a False Gospel
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10 views • October 15, 2021
The true gospel of Jesus Christ is the only means by which anyone will be saved, but many false gospels have arisen in these latter days.
On today’s show we will be picking up where we left off last week, dismantling fake ‘Christianity’ and standing on the foundation of Christ’s gospel — the only gospel that can save.
The message of Christ is not a feel-good, prosperity message. He has bid us to come and die to ourselves for the joy set before us by our living hope: the free gift of eternal life. Make sure you are on that narrow path today.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s show we will be picking up where we left off last week, dismantling fake ‘Christianity’ and standing on the foundation of Christ’s gospel — the only gospel that can save.
The message of Christ is not a feel-good, prosperity message. He has bid us to come and die to ourselves for the joy set before us by our living hope: the free gift of eternal life. Make sure you are on that narrow path today.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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