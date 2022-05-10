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FULL SHOW: Democrats Begin “Peaceful Protests” Of Abortion By Burning Buildings, Threatening Judges
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50 views • May 10, 2022
As expected, the Democrats engaged in their standard terrorist activity over the weekend in response to the SCOTUS leak by going to Supreme Court Justices homes, going into Churches during service, and firebombing pregnancy centers. Even though it’s apparent they don’t have the public’s support for abortion, it appears they won’t be relenting anytime soon. Rob Dew hosts the first hour for Owen Shroyer as Owen was in court all day. Owen gives a brief update on his legal status. Owen discusses the new proof of election fraud from 2020 that is becoming public information. Many Trump supporters are doubting the veracity of the Dr. Oz campaign, Owen explains the conclusions he has reached.
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