© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Iranian Terror Cells In US & Trump’s Cabinet Buying Bunkers? What Do They Know? w/ Clayton Llewellyn
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
766 followers
4
1445 views • 2 days ago

The Iran war isn’t coming with battleships and bombers — it’s already inside our borders. My friend Clayton Llewellyn, founder of Heaven’s Harvest, joins me to unpack what this conflict really means for Americans who think the danger is “over there,” and why the real risk may be sleeper cells, grid attacks, and infrastructure already inside the U.S. We talk about General Flynn’s warning on activated cells, Iran’s “eye for an eye” threat, and why preparedness orders are spiking as insiders quietly buy bunkers and load yachts with survival food — and why most families still aren’t ready for even a week without power. Go to http://MIA-NEOS.com now to reserve your spot for the Zero To Trading Bootcamp. It’s time to reclaim control of your family’s wealth from Wall Street & the government. Free 5-day virtual event March 16-20. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

Recent News
U.S. secures $100 million in Venezuelan gold as tensions simmer over drug war and resource control

U.S. secures $100 million in Venezuelan gold as tensions simmer over drug war and resource control

Patrick Lewis
Iran&#8217;s Strait of Hormuz closure threatens global energy markets, Russia&#8217;s war funds and China&#8217;s oil supply

Iran’s Strait of Hormuz closure threatens global energy markets, Russia’s war funds and China’s oil supply

Belle Carter
Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience

Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience

Mike Adams
The Strait of Hormuz Isn&#8217;t Open Until Iran Says It&#8217;s Open

The Strait of Hormuz Isn’t Open Until Iran Says It’s Open

Mike Adams
A record $93 billion surge: Watchdog exposes Pentagon&#8217;s fiscal year-end spending spree

A record $93 billion surge: Watchdog exposes Pentagon’s fiscal year-end spending spree

Willow Tohi
Petrodollar Apocalypse: How the greenback&#8217;s death spiral will trigger WWIII

Petrodollar Apocalypse: How the greenback’s death spiral will trigger WWIII

Kevin Hughes
