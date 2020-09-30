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NASA's Top Globe Proofs Debunked
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409 views • September 30, 2020
NASA's Top Globe Proofs Debunked: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ow2MoLQXJsQ In the following presentation the President of the International Flat Earth Research Society Eric Dubay debunks NASA's Assistant Director for Science Communication Michelle Thaller's top "proofs" that Earth is a spinning ball.
To learn more about our level, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
To learn more about our level, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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