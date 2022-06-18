Cosmic Vision Cellphone Wallpaper Series By Lightstar

Get ready to upgrade your smartphone with the new and exciting COSMIC VISION Cellphone Wallpaper from Lightstar. This stellar series of 8 Celestials are all inspired by Lightstar's Visual Attunement Artwork, which carry powerful activation codes. Now with the cellphone wallpaper, these images can more effectively assist with both buffering electronic interference, and increase high frequency light codes in your energy field. You’ll find individual descriptions for each wallpaper image below, and their over-lighting galactic role. (1920x1080 at 300dpi, and for personal use only) Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar FYI — This video ended up being exactly 11:22 in length, and I did not plan that either. So, apparently this video is an awakening activation in and of itself! 📱 GET THE COSMIC VISION CELLPHONE WALLPAPER PACK: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ce... 🎴 PREORDER THE NEW CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECK: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ce... ✨PRIVATE SESSIONS: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 📅 2022 DIMENSIONS 9 WALL CALENDAR: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS: 🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar https://www.lightstarcreations.com/tr... 🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar https://www.lightstarcreations.com/44... 🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/ DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... VIDEO PLATFORMS: 📺 (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... 📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... 📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations 📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 📺 (FLOTE) https://flote.app/user/lightstarcreat... 🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcr... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com 🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or...