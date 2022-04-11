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URGENT: Karen Kingston - Next Bioweapon Release, Hemorrhagic Fever & The Endgame
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838 views • April 11, 2022
Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston joined us today to discuss her discovery of millions of dollars of funding for Ebola and various types of Hemorrhagic Fever over the past 24 months that she believes could be the next bioweapon release on humanity, as predicted by Dr. Li-Meng Yan in a previous interview with Zeee Media, which can be viewed on https://zeeemedia.com/.
Karen provides us with evidence of additional research and funding towards vaccine development for Hemorrhagic Fever that has followed the same pattern of SARS-CoV-2 research and funding. We discuss the endgame, and the globalist tactic for ongoing, unrestricted warfare on humanity.
You can support Karen's work by donating here:
https://givesendgo.com/miFight
Karen provides us with evidence of additional research and funding towards vaccine development for Hemorrhagic Fever that has followed the same pattern of SARS-CoV-2 research and funding. We discuss the endgame, and the globalist tactic for ongoing, unrestricted warfare on humanity.
You can support Karen's work by donating here:
https://givesendgo.com/miFight
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