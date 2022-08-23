(world orders review)================

Vaccine Jabbed Soldier Collapses at Michael Collins Commemoration beside Traitor Michael Martin

https://www.bitchute.com/video/usaEu5PHUiK0/ [SHARE]

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(source) RobMonsterMash https://www.bitchute.com/channel/robmonstermash/





Vaccine Jabbed Soldier Collapses at Michael Collins Commemoration beside Traitor Michael Martin

Insane Vaccine Pusher Martin get's the shock of his life, as the Soldier drops right beside him

He looks around and his face drops to his feet

These Traitors are a Joke and it's a disgrace that someone who claimed Ireland would not be going

back to the ways of "Backward Nationalism" as he put it, is allowed to give a speech at all in Ireland.

Michael Collins stood for Nationalismand fought and died for it in Aug 1922

Martin and Varadkar are tearing the Country apart following the Diktats of the EU and the handbook

of the The Great Reset by Klaus Schwab

Martin and Varadkar uttered the words "Build Back Better" in Dublin Castle last year in unison

with all the other Puppets in High Office around the World

Martin and Varadkar are NO Leaders, NO Nationalist : They are Traitors to Ireland

The biggest threat to the Future of the Irish Person that have ever lived

They need to be Tried and Jailed for Treason and for Crimes Against Humanity !!

Resist Ireland before it's too late !

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