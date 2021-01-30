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Manufactured Racism Poisoning + Desensitizing America with FAKE hate Crimes ; Bubba Wallace Noose
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51 views • January 30, 2021
Racism used to be dying, so much so the radical left has to manufacture it as supply doesn't keep up with demand. From Jussie Smollett to Bubba Wallace and his NASCAR noose. Manufacturing Racism Poisons + Desensitizes America with FAKE hate Crimes
#racism #BubbaWallace #noose
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#racism #BubbaWallace #noose
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