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Mariupol City Center
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80 views • April 03, 2022
"CGTN correspondent Dmitriy Maslak tried again to enter the center of the city of Mariupol; on his second attempt, he saw tanks speeding up the street. There is no communication service in the city, no electricity, and many people have not seen bread and clean water for one to two months. Maslak distributed to locals food and other supplies he had brought from Donetsk. He asked many people why they refused to leave, and they had the same answer: It is home." - CGTN
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