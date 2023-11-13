Hezbollah Precisely Assaults Israel's Mounting of Surveillance Cameras and Spy Equipment Atop Cranes - 11-11-23

Hezbollah publised a video:

Hezbollah:

Scenes from the operation of the Islamic Resistance targeting military personnel belonging to the enemy Israeli army in the vicinity of the Malikiyah Barracks on the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

Hezbollah's assaults have aimed at disabling the Israeli adversary by targeting vital surveillance infrastructure. In response, Israelis have resorted to mounting surveillance cameras and spy equipment atop cranes.

This desperate maneuver seeks to reinstate surveillance capabilities without the need to repair the compromised existing bases, which remain under Hezbollah's continuous watchful gaze.



