May 1st Monday- Improved Version

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Same thing as what went out -LIVESTREAM- except I edited the worldwide meditation video into where it ought to have been; and added some text also.
Mayday, potential business partnerships, diet, worldwide focused meditation, Schumann Resonance, St. Athanasius, #SitOnSaturn, Who are the Ring-Makers of Saturn?, rotten apples, rats, penguins, skunks, clowns, flatworms, parasite ID and control, "Spin of Death", know your enemy.
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#ProTips #LifeHacks #FoodIsMedicine #GYOF
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