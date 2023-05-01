Create New Account
May 1st Monday- Improved Version
MJTank
Published a day ago |

Same thing as what went out -LIVESTREAM- except I edited the worldwide meditation video into where it ought to have been; and added some text also.

Mayday, potential business partnerships, diet, worldwide focused meditation, Schumann Resonance, St. Athanasius, #SitOnSaturn, Who are the Ring-Makers of Saturn?, rotten apples, rats, penguins, skunks, clowns, flatworms, parasite ID and control, "Spin of Death", know your enemy.

linktr.ee/MJTank108

Keywords
businessmeditationdietmoringasaturnentrepreneurparasiteringcubechagaschumannathanasiusrestaraunt

