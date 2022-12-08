Create New Account
Energy Update - The Connection Channeling - Focus Creates a Positive Effect by Bonnie Vent
Bonnie Vent is a medium/channeler You should also be noticing the shake up with existing systems. If they went against the flow of a person’s spiritual growth, they are being dismantled by the very people who were participating in them. They have reached the point of saying: “No more.” This is the best kind of disruption. It frees the spirit to create in new ways. It expands the mind and what the individual considers as acceptable. It creates new opportunities and new ways of being. It is a trigger to a spiritual growth spurt.Please go to my website to subscribe for updates:

