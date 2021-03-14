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2/25/21 #CPAC: TRUMP/DESANTIS 2024 Biden’s No Sexes, No Meat, No Freedom Agenda #WeDoNotConsent
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241 views • March 14, 2021
You Are Free TV apology for this being upside down.
2/25/21: Today, Rand Paul calls out Asst. Dir HHS Nominee, Rachel Levine on genital mutilation of minors...Meanwhile, Gates pushing 3D printed “meat” product and cannibalists not far behind. HR 5 to destroy Women as a protected class and give way to Sharia= Freedom Reversal Agenda...
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Https://www.cspoa.org The Real Protectors of USA Republic!
Rachel Levine Removes Mother from Nursing Home: https://allamericansavage.com/watch-pennsylvania-democrat-health-secretary-rachel-levine-slammed-for-quietly-removing-own-mother-from-a-nursing-home-after-implementing-deadly-policy-of-forcing-nursing-homes-to-accept-covid-19-pat/
Rand Paul on Genital Mutilation: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/paul-transgender-nominee-gender-mutulation
https://www.rt.com/news/515765-gates-synthetic-beef-climate/
http://bitelabs.org/
Schamel and who killed A Babbit: https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2021/02 /24/with_ashli_babbitt_killing_shrouded_in_mystery_officer_who_shot_her_is_in_hiding_for_own_safety_127258.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-exclusive-police-lieutenant-shot-killed-ashli-babbitt-lead-murder-suspect-ashli-babbitt-case/
Join the 6pm prayer wave to bring peace worldwide!
Thanks for your support ~You Are Free!!!
2/25/21: Today, Rand Paul calls out Asst. Dir HHS Nominee, Rachel Levine on genital mutilation of minors...Meanwhile, Gates pushing 3D printed “meat” product and cannibalists not far behind. HR 5 to destroy Women as a protected class and give way to Sharia= Freedom Reversal Agenda...
For Tetrogen 50% off sale: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Code: FREE50%OFF (ALL CAPS)
To support YAFTV: PayPal: [email protected]
Https://www.cspoa.org The Real Protectors of USA Republic!
Rachel Levine Removes Mother from Nursing Home: https://allamericansavage.com/watch-pennsylvania-democrat-health-secretary-rachel-levine-slammed-for-quietly-removing-own-mother-from-a-nursing-home-after-implementing-deadly-policy-of-forcing-nursing-homes-to-accept-covid-19-pat/
Rand Paul on Genital Mutilation: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/paul-transgender-nominee-gender-mutulation
https://www.rt.com/news/515765-gates-synthetic-beef-climate/
http://bitelabs.org/
Schamel and who killed A Babbit: https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2021/02 /24/with_ashli_babbitt_killing_shrouded_in_mystery_officer_who_shot_her_is_in_hiding_for_own_safety_127258.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-exclusive-police-lieutenant-shot-killed-ashli-babbitt-lead-murder-suspect-ashli-babbitt-case/
Join the 6pm prayer wave to bring peace worldwide!
Thanks for your support ~You Are Free!!!
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