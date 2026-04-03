Philadelphia and Montauk Projects - Preston Nichols - "Parallel Universe to the Creators' Universe"

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Preston Nichols discusses The Philadelphia Experiment and Montauk Projects of Space-Time Travel/Tunnel, Timeline Manipulation, Mind Manipulation/Control, Etc. Full Video on Lee Snethun Brighteon Channel Here:
https://www.brighteon.com/e8e5db7f-36b3-4f1a-affe-3bd04d836439
Youtube Channel
https://m.youtube.com/@LeeHenrySnethun
Youtube Playlist of Philadelphia Experiment Related Videos:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_T1F9QhT6wlX9VyVbq117kaN39lzeWwP
Archive.org Uploads Page
https://archive.org/details/@jibbyjo
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