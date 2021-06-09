Science & Intelligence Communities Postponed Pandemic Truth Revelation

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6/5/2021 In the Newsmax interview, Dr. Li-Meng Yan revealed that Kristian Andersen already knew, around mid January of 2020, the evidence in the genome of the CCP virus, while lying to the public via his expertise from the very beginning. Mr. Gordon Chang remarked that Dr. Anthony Fauci has hidden a lot in terms of the funding to Wuhan Institute of Virology on the gain-of-function research. He also exposed that both the science and intelligence communities postponed warning of the pandemic.