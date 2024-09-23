A Ukrainian Russian Perspective on Donbass War – Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. Elena and Alexey, in St. Petersburg, Russia, discuss the Ukraine war, which has been ongoing for two and a half years. They express skepticism about the stated goals of the war, suggesting it may serve globalist interests. They note the initial hope for a ceasefire in Donbass, followed by disillusionment after negotiations in Istanbul. They highlight the indifference of many Russians towards the war, with 35% supporting Putin. They discuss the perceived ineffectiveness of Russia's military, the high casualties on both sides. They also touch on the impact of globalist agendas and the societal changes in Russia since the fall of communism.





Thank you to Fred for video editing.





Societal Changes and Historical Context

• Brian asks about the 1980s and the last days of communism, with Elena describing a more cohesive and supportive society.

• Elena mentions the scandals involving corrupt generals and the general staff's betrayal of soldiers.

• Brian suggests the globalists intentionally weakened the Soviet Union to regain control.

• Elena agrees, highlighting the role of Soviet businessmen and foreign intelligence agencies in the collapse.





Current Morale and Future Outlook

• Brian inquires about the current state of Russian society and its future prospects.

• Elena expresses doubts about Russia's survival, citing the indifference and materialistic focus of the population. She notes the government's satisfaction with the population's focus on survival rather than politics.

• They discuss the global problem of apathy and the manipulation of people by globalist interests.





Globalist Agendas and Local Reactions

• Elena describes the influence of globalist agendas, such as Klaus Schwab's ideas, and the manipulation of people for their own gain.

• They discuss the differences between communism and capitalism, with Elena emphasizing the importance of freedom and societal improvement.

• Brian mentions the Chinese focus on money and the impact on their consciousness.

• Elena shares observations about the changing behavior of Chinese immigrants in Russia, noting their increased confidence and self-assurance.





Pandemic Response and Vaccination Concerns

• They discuss the pandemic response, with Elena describing the more relaxed approach in St. Petersburg compared to Moscow.

• They share their experience of avoiding the vaccine due to concerns about its safety and effectiveness. They discuss the global impact of the pandemic, including the forced vaccination of Israeli citizens. Brian mentions the speculation about the vaccine's origins and the potential for it to be a form of genocide.





Final Thoughts and Conclusion

• Brian reflects on the strange and confusing information about the pandemic and its impact on different countries.

• They discuss the potential for a global conflict, with Brian expressing hope for a peaceful resolution.

• Elena shares her concerns about the future of Russia and the global implications of the ongoing war.

• They conclude the discussion, emphasizing the importance of understanding the larger geopolitical context and the role of globalist interests.





