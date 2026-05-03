© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Larry Johnson & Col. Wilkerson: It’s Over: Iran Just Wiped Out Trump’s Blockade - War IMMINENT.
Further Info:
The Bogus Blockade Claim of the US Department of War
https://sonar21.com/the-bogus-blockade-claim-of-the-us-department-of-war/
----------------------
Substack: https://substack.com/@dialogueworks
X (Twitter): https://x.com/Dialogue_NRA
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/Dialogueworks
Support Dialogue Works:
Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/dialogueworks
-----------------------
Mirrored - Dialogue Works
-----------------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!