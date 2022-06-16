EATER THROUGH THE EYES OF EYEWITNESSES AND EXPERTS⚡️





In March of this year, the Ukrainian media began to accuse Russia of deliberately launching an airstrike on the Mariupol Drama Theater. However, this is yet another provocation organized by the Ukrainian punishers. A huge amount of physical evidence, the conclusions of highly qualified experts, as well as eyewitness accounts show that the theater was destroyed as a result of the detonation of a powerful charge inside the building.





See the details in the video!