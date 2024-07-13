⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 July 2024)



The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.



▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 34th Marines Brigade, 113th, 125th, 127th territorial defence brigades, and 13th Nat'l Guard Brigade near Volchansk, Staritsa, Volchanskiye Khutora, Maliye Prohody, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).



Eight counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 42nd Mech'd Brig, 92nd Air Assault Brig, and 36th Marines Brig were repelled.



AFU losses up to 205 UKR troops, 1 tank, 2 pickup trucks, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer, 1 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun, 1 Plastun electronic recon syst, & 2 Anklav-N electronic warfare stations.



▫️Units of the Zapad GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line.

Losses were inflicted on units of the AFU 14th, 21st, 63rd, 66, 115, & 116th mech'd brigs, 103rd, 110th, & 117th territorial defence brigs near Petropavlovka, Sinkovka, Podliman (Kharkov region), Novosyolkovskoye, Makeyevka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Krasny Liman, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



AFU losses up to 590 UKR troops, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, including 2 U.S.-made M113 arm'd personnel carriers, 14 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howi, 1 UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howi, 1 152-mm Msta-B howi, 1 152-mm D-20 howi, 2 122-mm D-30 howis, 1 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun, 2 Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, & 3 ammo depots.



▫️Units of the Yug GOFs took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 24th, 72nd, 93rd mech'd brigs, 46th, 81st airmobile brigs, & 79th Air Assault Brig near Antonovka, Grigorovka, Nikolayevka, Katerinovka, Uspenovka, Spornoye, Slavyansk, Zaliznyanskoye, & Chasov Yar (DPR).



2 attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 54th Mech'd Brig and 10th Mtn Assault Brigade were repelled.



AFU losses up to 680 UKR troops, 15 motor vehics, & 1 Strela-10 SAM combat vehic.



During counter-battery warfare, 1 Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill system, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, 1 UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howi, 3 152-mm D-20 howis, 1 122-mm D-30 howi, 1 UK-made 105-mm L-119 howi, 2 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers, & 4 AFU ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 32nd, 41st, 47th, 110th, 151st mech'd brigs, 59th Motor'd Infantry Brig, 5th Assault Brig, 95th Air Assault Brig, 111st, and 129th territorial defence brigs near Novgorodskoye, Vozdvizhenka, Volchiye, Tarasovka, Kamichevka, Konstantinovka, Aleksandrovka, Progress, & Toretsk (DPR).



5 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 23rd, 31st mech'd brigs, 68th Jaeger Brig, and Lyut Assault Brig of the UKR Ministry of Internal Affairs were repelled.



AFU losses up to 355 UKR troops, 1 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 3 pickup trucks, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 1 152-mm Msta-B howi, 1 122-mm D-30 howi, & 1 U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery warfare station.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 1st Tank Brig, 58th, 72nd motor'd infantry brigs, 123th Territorial Defence Brig, & 21st Natl Guard Brig near Storozhevoye, Makarovka, Prechistovka, & Oktyabr (DPR).



2 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 108 & 128th territorial defence brigs were repelled.



AFU losses more than 140 UKR troops, 2 armr'd fight vehics, including 1 U.S.-made M113 arm'd personnel carrier, 3 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howi, & 2 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill systs.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 65, 118th mech'd brigs, 35th Marines Brig, 124th, & 126th territorial defence brigs near Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg), Tokaryovka (Kherson reg), & Kherson.



AFU losses up to 105 UKR troops, 3 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 2 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, 1 Anklav-N electronic warfare station, & 2 AFU field ammo depots.



▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, & Missile Troops & Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed one P-18 radar station, one explosives factory, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in the 136 area.



▫️Air defence units shot down two ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, one S-200 anti-aircraft guided missile converted to hit ground targets, six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 17 unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊 In total, 627 airplanes and 277 helicopters, 27,553 unmanned aerial vehicles, 547 air defence missile systems, 16,567 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,376 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 11,834 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 23,637 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.