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THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST TESTED IN LABORATORY - The result will shock you.| Ron Wyatt |
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161 views • February 23, 2021
THE ARK OF THE COVENANT AND THE BLOOD - Discovered by Ron Wyatt.
Ron Wyatt an amateur archaeologist who was used by God in revealing the incredible discoveries from the Bible. Ark of the Covenant and Jesus Christ Blood Sample which he tested in a laboratory in Israel.
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Ron Wyatt an amateur archaeologist who was used by God in revealing the incredible discoveries from the Bible. Ark of the Covenant and Jesus Christ Blood Sample which he tested in a laboratory in Israel.
Like and spread the word
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