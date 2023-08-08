U.S. Border Invasion & DOD's Next Pandemic

The U.S. Mexico border needs the attention of every American as our country is quietly slipping to domestic and foreign enemies, including Chinese officials now in White House, currently running the U.S. government! Towns on U.S. side of Rio Grande river are filled with illegals who are becoming cops, infiltrating every corner of USA. Beware "news" of unvaxxed passing toxins to unjabbed because it could be just a marketing ploy for "snake oil" detox claims. It will take generations to clean this up and restore our great republic and Dr. Jane urges all of you to take steps to sequester yourself from these federal forces until we stop it.
PLEASE SUPPORT ME THROUGH MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING (Thanks!)
Triad Aer: Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://airwaterhealing.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)
MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)
The Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com/
Malone Lawsuit Against Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane
My direct mail address for checks to my legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410
SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY AT Venmo: Jane-ruby https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby
***Business Inquiries: [email protected]
DR. JANE RUBY SOCIAL MEDIA SITES
Please hit the follow or subscribe button on any of my Social Media listed.
Website: https://drjaneruby.com
Banned.Video: BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/therealdrjane/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/therealdrjane Brighteon.TV: https://www.brighteon.tv/JaneRuby DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RealDrJaneRuby Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/drjaneruby Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby Minds: https://www.minds.com/therealdrjane/ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drjaneruby Parler: https://parler.com/TheRealDrJane Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/therealdrjane/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RealDrJaneRuby/ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@therealdrjane YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjaneruby
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.