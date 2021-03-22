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Dirty Rotten Trump and his False Prophets
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1698 views • March 22, 2021
This is the third video in a series exposing the most popular preachers in America for their false prophecies relating to the 2020 presidential election. (Links to parts 1 and 2 are below.) The lies and self-righteousness of American evangelicalism go far deeper than Donald Trump. I will show you in this video that the teachings of Jesus have been left out of American evangelicalism for many decades. In fact, they have been left out of every other version of American Christianity as well. The battle between Left and Right is more like a battle between Baal and Moloch than a battle between Good and Evil. Please, give Jesus a chance to be heard in the midst of all the religious jargon.
PART 1 - The Rotting Corpse of American Evangelicalism
https://youtu.be/eAmAaHneDAU
PART 2 - American Prophets of Baal: God Has Had Enough!
https://youtu.be/HzCSk0ha5W8
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
When the Prophets Get Everything WRONG! by Steven Kozar FAIR USE
God and his Prophets In English Animated Bible Story Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Superbook | Elijah by Batang Superbook Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Superbook - Elijah and the Prophets of Baal - Season 2 Episode 13-Full Episode (Official HD Version) by Superbook FAIR USE
God And His Creation Old Testament In Hindi Animated Story by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
John Adams tarred and feathered by alighieri reza FAIR USE
My Public Apology by Jeremiah Johnson. Found at: https://cf.jeremiahjohnson.tv/jjm-apology-01-07-eub
FAIR USE
The Altar Revival Gathering by Jeremiah Johnson Ministries FAIR USE
Great Book Of The World In English Animated Story Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The believer whose life is built upon the Rock of Christ Animated story in English by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Christ by Danny Hahlbohm Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Acts Ch. 1-7 Bible Project FREE TO USE: https://www.youtube.com/c/bibleproject/about
Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by God In English Short Movie by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The believer whose life is built upon the Rock of Christ Animated story in English by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
megachurch pastor but he spits on you to prevent coronavirus by dennsgh Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Tensions Rise: Trump supporters rally in Washington to decry election results | News 360 Tv by News 360 Tv Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Evangelicals Pray Over Trump at Miami Megachurch by Bloomberg Quicktake: Now
FAIR USE
Trump supporters protest Election 2020 results in Atlanta - News 360 Tv by News 360 Tv Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
WATCH LIVE: Trump supporters hold rally in Washington, DC - left-wing counter-protests expected by Politicalite LIVE Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Pro Trump Rally Outside LA City Hall Spirals Into Violence by The OverSeaTV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Kenneth Copeland, Paula White and Michelle Bachman Are Not Coping | Song A Day by Jonathan Mann Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
PART 1 - The Rotting Corpse of American Evangelicalism
https://youtu.be/eAmAaHneDAU
PART 2 - American Prophets of Baal: God Has Had Enough!
https://youtu.be/HzCSk0ha5W8
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
When the Prophets Get Everything WRONG! by Steven Kozar FAIR USE
God and his Prophets In English Animated Bible Story Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Superbook | Elijah by Batang Superbook Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Superbook - Elijah and the Prophets of Baal - Season 2 Episode 13-Full Episode (Official HD Version) by Superbook FAIR USE
God And His Creation Old Testament In Hindi Animated Story by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
John Adams tarred and feathered by alighieri reza FAIR USE
My Public Apology by Jeremiah Johnson. Found at: https://cf.jeremiahjohnson.tv/jjm-apology-01-07-eub
FAIR USE
The Altar Revival Gathering by Jeremiah Johnson Ministries FAIR USE
Great Book Of The World In English Animated Story Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The believer whose life is built upon the Rock of Christ Animated story in English by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Christ by Danny Hahlbohm Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Acts Ch. 1-7 Bible Project FREE TO USE: https://www.youtube.com/c/bibleproject/about
Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by God In English Short Movie by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The believer whose life is built upon the Rock of Christ Animated story in English by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
megachurch pastor but he spits on you to prevent coronavirus by dennsgh Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Tensions Rise: Trump supporters rally in Washington to decry election results | News 360 Tv by News 360 Tv Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Evangelicals Pray Over Trump at Miami Megachurch by Bloomberg Quicktake: Now
FAIR USE
Trump supporters protest Election 2020 results in Atlanta - News 360 Tv by News 360 Tv Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
WATCH LIVE: Trump supporters hold rally in Washington, DC - left-wing counter-protests expected by Politicalite LIVE Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Pro Trump Rally Outside LA City Hall Spirals Into Violence by The OverSeaTV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Kenneth Copeland, Paula White and Michelle Bachman Are Not Coping | Song A Day by Jonathan Mann Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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