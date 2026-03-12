© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Propaganda Pawns, Bibi’s Threat To Trump, Charlie Kirk & The Great American Betrayal
* Is questioning the war un-American?
* No two countries have the same priorities.
* That’s why it should be illegal to yoke our military to a foreign power in war.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 March 2026
https://tuckercarlson.com/live-show-march-11-2026