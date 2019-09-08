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ET Abductions and Alien Hybrid Programs | Extraordinary: The Seeding
Inquire Within
Inquire Within
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100 views • September 08, 2019
When it comes to ET related topics I tend to stay on the positive side, the countless stories of abduction and alien hybrid programs (Close Encounters of the 7th Kind) make it hard to put a positive spin on everything. Though at the end of this article I'll explain why people still should not fear aliens and why we should all seek out a contact experience of our own (Close Encounters of the 5th Kind). What do I mean by "abduction"? A Damn Alien BEAMING YOU UP!!!! What do I mean by "alien hybrid programs"? I mean getting beamed up and then having DNA extracted from you to fuse with another beings DNA. This could include women being impregnated by an ET or a man having his jingle juice involuntarily extracted to inseminate another species.

FULL ARTICLE AT: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/et-abductions-and-alien-hybrid-programs-extraordinary-the-seeding

Also to find where you can Rent or Buy; EXTRAORDINARY: The Seeding
Go to: https://www.extraordinarytheseeding.com

If you or someone you know has been abducted or part of any sort of experiments you can find support at;
https://www.hybridmother.com/
and
https://tesacan.org/

Social Media algorithms suck and are cracking down on UFO related content, so join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
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https://inquirewithinofficial.com/ (hosts ufo.video and cryptic.video)

http://UFO.video is my new and growing website featuring epic UFO footage, documentaries, interviews and all things ET!

http://CRYPTIC.video is my new site featuring all things Paranormal! Ghosts, EVP's, Poltergiests and cryptids like Sasquatch.

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alienufoce5etextraterrestrialcoast to coast amjimmy churchabductionextraordinaryrichard dolanthe seeding
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