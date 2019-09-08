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ET Abductions and Alien Hybrid Programs | Extraordinary: The Seeding
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100 views • September 08, 2019
When it comes to ET related topics I tend to stay on the positive side, the countless stories of abduction and alien hybrid programs (Close Encounters of the 7th Kind) make it hard to put a positive spin on everything. Though at the end of this article I'll explain why people still should not fear aliens and why we should all seek out a contact experience of our own (Close Encounters of the 5th Kind). What do I mean by "abduction"? A Damn Alien BEAMING YOU UP!!!! What do I mean by "alien hybrid programs"? I mean getting beamed up and then having DNA extracted from you to fuse with another beings DNA. This could include women being impregnated by an ET or a man having his jingle juice involuntarily extracted to inseminate another species.
FULL ARTICLE AT: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/et-abductions-and-alien-hybrid-programs-extraordinary-the-seeding
Also to find where you can Rent or Buy; EXTRAORDINARY: The Seeding
Go to: https://www.extraordinarytheseeding.com
If you or someone you know has been abducted or part of any sort of experiments you can find support at;
https://www.hybridmother.com/
and
https://tesacan.org/
Social Media algorithms suck and are cracking down on UFO related content, so join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
Support by buying merchandise and music at:
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/ (hosts ufo.video and cryptic.video)
http://UFO.video is my new and growing website featuring epic UFO footage, documentaries, interviews and all things ET!
http://CRYPTIC.video is my new site featuring all things Paranormal! Ghosts, EVP's, Poltergiests and cryptids like Sasquatch.
Instagram: @inquirewithinofficial
https://www.instagram.com/inquirewithinofficial/
Twitter: @inquireofficial
https://twitter.com/inquireofficial
Personal: Brett Larsen
https://www.facebook.com/brettlarsen92
Band: Inquire Within
https://www.facebook.com/InquireWithinOfficial/
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/InquireWithin
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uKQZRLwG6XCP/
Gab:
https://gab.com/inquirewithin
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/inquirewithin
https://onstellar.com/InquireWithin
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/inquirewithin
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7G66N3ygvxEKkgzPtbWKVu?si=yh44uNKOTmayPy1raDVTrg
FULL ARTICLE AT: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/et-abductions-and-alien-hybrid-programs-extraordinary-the-seeding
Also to find where you can Rent or Buy; EXTRAORDINARY: The Seeding
Go to: https://www.extraordinarytheseeding.com
If you or someone you know has been abducted or part of any sort of experiments you can find support at;
https://www.hybridmother.com/
and
https://tesacan.org/
Social Media algorithms suck and are cracking down on UFO related content, so join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
Support by buying merchandise and music at:
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/ (hosts ufo.video and cryptic.video)
http://UFO.video is my new and growing website featuring epic UFO footage, documentaries, interviews and all things ET!
http://CRYPTIC.video is my new site featuring all things Paranormal! Ghosts, EVP's, Poltergiests and cryptids like Sasquatch.
Instagram: @inquirewithinofficial
https://www.instagram.com/inquirewithinofficial/
Twitter: @inquireofficial
https://twitter.com/inquireofficial
Personal: Brett Larsen
https://www.facebook.com/brettlarsen92
Band: Inquire Within
https://www.facebook.com/InquireWithinOfficial/
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/InquireWithin
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uKQZRLwG6XCP/
Gab:
https://gab.com/inquirewithin
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/inquirewithin
https://onstellar.com/InquireWithin
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/inquirewithin
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7G66N3ygvxEKkgzPtbWKVu?si=yh44uNKOTmayPy1raDVTrg
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