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Silvano Trotta - Danger du Port des Masques - Le Paracétamol - Le Blog du Covid
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21 views • May 18, 2020
Import 14 mai 2020 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qaklfl7dtnU
Chaîne YouTube de Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
ATTENTION AU DANGER DU PORT DE MASQUE : MAUX DE TÊTE, COLLAPSUS, HYPOXIE (manque d'oxygène), HYPERCAPNIE (saturation CO2), STRESS IMMUNITAIRE, ACCROISSEMENT DU RISQUE D'INFECTION, etc...
Description :
Dans cette émission on va parler des effets secondaires des.....masques. Mais aussi du Paracétamol que l'on va comparer à la Chloroquine et à l'Hydroxychloroquine. Et je vous présente un super blog sur le Covid.
Sources :
http://mdavid19.com/2020/05/il-semblerait-que-l-epidemie-de-covid19-en-france-soit-sur-sa-fin.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexledsom/2020/05/10/hydroxychloroquinenumber-of-prescriptions-explode-in-france
https://www.revmed.ch/covid-19/COVID-19-une-maladie-endotheliale
https://www.erinbromage.com/post/the-risks-know-them-avoid-them
https://issuu.com/prisarevistas/docs/prevalencia/3
https://blog.gerardmaudrux.lequotidiendumedecin.fr/2020/05/11/les-dangers-de-la-chloroquine/
https://www.dropbox.com/s/qbvtjnrj79hn5na/Dagmar%2520Belakowitsch.mp4%3Fdl%3D0
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/deep-state-foiled-wisconsin-ends-covid-19-tyranny-supreme-court-tosses-lockdown-order/
Également :
https://fr.sott.net/article/35648-Covid-19-%E2%80%94-Porte-un-masque-facial-et-savoure-une-partie-du-CO2-que-tu-viens-d-expirer
https://fr.sott.net/article/35635-Le-danger-mortel-des-masques-par-le-Dr-Russell-Blaylock
Chaîne YouTube de Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
ATTENTION AU DANGER DU PORT DE MASQUE : MAUX DE TÊTE, COLLAPSUS, HYPOXIE (manque d'oxygène), HYPERCAPNIE (saturation CO2), STRESS IMMUNITAIRE, ACCROISSEMENT DU RISQUE D'INFECTION, etc...
Description :
Dans cette émission on va parler des effets secondaires des.....masques. Mais aussi du Paracétamol que l'on va comparer à la Chloroquine et à l'Hydroxychloroquine. Et je vous présente un super blog sur le Covid.
Sources :
http://mdavid19.com/2020/05/il-semblerait-que-l-epidemie-de-covid19-en-france-soit-sur-sa-fin.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexledsom/2020/05/10/hydroxychloroquinenumber-of-prescriptions-explode-in-france
https://www.revmed.ch/covid-19/COVID-19-une-maladie-endotheliale
https://www.erinbromage.com/post/the-risks-know-them-avoid-them
https://issuu.com/prisarevistas/docs/prevalencia/3
https://blog.gerardmaudrux.lequotidiendumedecin.fr/2020/05/11/les-dangers-de-la-chloroquine/
https://www.dropbox.com/s/qbvtjnrj79hn5na/Dagmar%2520Belakowitsch.mp4%3Fdl%3D0
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/deep-state-foiled-wisconsin-ends-covid-19-tyranny-supreme-court-tosses-lockdown-order/
Également :
https://fr.sott.net/article/35648-Covid-19-%E2%80%94-Porte-un-masque-facial-et-savoure-une-partie-du-CO2-que-tu-viens-d-expirer
https://fr.sott.net/article/35635-Le-danger-mortel-des-masques-par-le-Dr-Russell-Blaylock
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