Babylon is fallen: the Vatican’s Jesuits’ extreme oath of death!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Jim Crenshaw & 3AM Lowndown



Satan’s minions on earth, the Vatican’s Jesuits, of whom pope Francis is a part of, truly are hateful towards followers of Christ. Their extreme oath is a testify of their satanic hatred.



Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington