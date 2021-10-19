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VAERS Reporting System - Is it Reliable? Deborah Conrad - 17 Yr. Physician's Assistant Says Yes and Tells Why
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64 views • October 19, 2021
Ok, we know VAERS is grossly under reported, but is it reliable or is it, as some attempt to say, unreliable because anyone can report on it?
Seventeen year Hospitalist Physician's Assistant who discovered VAERS reports were required by law from providers began using it in her hospital (which ultimately led to her job loss) knows differently and tells exactly why VAERS is very reliable and also why it is very under reported.
VAERS under reported? Yes. Unreliable - Nope! Learn why.
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
https://deceptionbyomission.com
Seventeen year Hospitalist Physician's Assistant who discovered VAERS reports were required by law from providers began using it in her hospital (which ultimately led to her job loss) knows differently and tells exactly why VAERS is very reliable and also why it is very under reported.
VAERS under reported? Yes. Unreliable - Nope! Learn why.
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
https://deceptionbyomission.com
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