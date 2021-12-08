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Acupuncture and the Meridian System
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105 views • December 08, 2021
Acupuncture is a 3,000+ year old traditional Chinese therapy that involves inserting tiny needles into various vital energy points throughout the human body. Hundreds of these “acupoints” connect to 12 main chi/life energy channels known as “meridians.” Each meridian is related to and named after a specific organ or function, the main 12 being the lung, colon, stomach, spleen, heart, intestine, triple warmer, pericardium, bladder, gallbladder, kidney and liver meridians. Through skillful application and combination of acupoint needles, blockages of chi flow are overcome and healthy energy balance is restored to the body.
The following presentation "Acupuncture and the Meridian System" was taken from a chapter in my book "Spiritual Science" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
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The following presentation "Acupuncture and the Meridian System" was taken from a chapter in my book "Spiritual Science" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@therealericdubay
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
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