'Truly Alarming': Jonathan Turley Rips New York Judge For Refusing 'Easy Solution' For Trump
$454M dollar bond is due Monday.  'Truly Alarming': Jonathan Turley Rips New York Judge For Refusing 'Easy Solution' For Trump.   Turley: "As a life long democrat, I no longer recognize the democratic party from the days of my youth.  It is active pursuing censorship, blacklisting, funding groups going after people. "

election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

