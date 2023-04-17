ABSOLUTELY MUST WATCH!! Skier Stumbles Over Snowboarder BURIED IN SNOW, SAVES HIS LIFE

Breitbart
April 16, 2023
In an absolutely riveting video, skier Francis Zuber stumbled over a snowboarder buried in the snow at Mt. Baker Ski Area in Bellingham, Washington. Watch as quick-thinking Zuber frantically performs a rescue.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/1zdrnC-v3Z8/
