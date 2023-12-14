Maria Zeee Uncensored: Todd Callender & Lisa McGee - WBAN & Human Hacking PROOF - How Far Does it Really Go

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Dec 13, 2023





Todd Callender and Lisa McGee join Maria Zeee to discuss WBAN & human hacking proof, human antennae, and explore how far AI's role has already gone in this process considering the WHO already has real-time data tracking human bodies.





Some of Lisa's documents referenced can be viewed here: https://t.me/patientadvocatebulldog/14376





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v414mg7-uncensored-todd-callender-and-lisa-mcgee-wban-and-human-hacking-proof-how-f.html