The COVID Shot Targeted Women and Unborn Children - Dr. James Thorp - Freedom Alive® Ep185

Dr. James Thorp is one of the few doctors in maternal-fetal medicine who publicly protested the COVID shots as directly deadly to his unborn baby patients. And Dr. Thorp witnessed the carnage firsthand, documented it, published papers, and then they threatened his license. Dr. Thorp shares the shocking data they have tried to keep hidden, even still today.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered May 31, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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