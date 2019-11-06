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Evidence of Moon Bases Wikileaks Document, Insider Testimony, UFOs on the Moon and More!
Inquire Within
Inquire Within
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139 views • November 06, 2019
Read Full Article: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/evidence-of-moon-bases-wikileaks-document-insider-testimony-and-more

A few months ago I saw articles popping up saying that Wikileaks released a document talking about the Soviets destroying a US Moon Base...... Unfortunately they did not uncover the entire document, but the small amount we got is pretty epic and is just one more piece to the puzzles of the moon along with Astronaut testimony and UFO footage from the moon... I'd say somethings going on up there.

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nasaufoapollomooncoast to coastdisclosuresteven greerastronautwikileaksjimmy churchwerner von braunufo sightingmoonbaseedgar mitchellufo footage
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