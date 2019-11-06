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Evidence of Moon Bases Wikileaks Document, Insider Testimony, UFOs on the Moon and More!
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139 views • November 06, 2019
Read Full Article: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/evidence-of-moon-bases-wikileaks-document-insider-testimony-and-more
A few months ago I saw articles popping up saying that Wikileaks released a document talking about the Soviets destroying a US Moon Base...... Unfortunately they did not uncover the entire document, but the small amount we got is pretty epic and is just one more piece to the puzzles of the moon along with Astronaut testimony and UFO footage from the moon... I'd say somethings going on up there.
Social Media algorithms suck and are cracking down on UFO related content, so join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
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Support by buying merchandise and music at:
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http://UFO.video is my new and growing website featuring epic UFO footage, documentaries, interviews and all things ET!
http://CRYPTIC.video is my new site featuring all things Paranormal! Ghosts, EVP's, Poltergiests and cryptids like Sasquatch.
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A few months ago I saw articles popping up saying that Wikileaks released a document talking about the Soviets destroying a US Moon Base...... Unfortunately they did not uncover the entire document, but the small amount we got is pretty epic and is just one more piece to the puzzles of the moon along with Astronaut testimony and UFO footage from the moon... I'd say somethings going on up there.
Social Media algorithms suck and are cracking down on UFO related content, so join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
Support by buying merchandise and music at:
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/ (hosts ufo.video and cryptic.video)
http://UFO.video is my new and growing website featuring epic UFO footage, documentaries, interviews and all things ET!
http://CRYPTIC.video is my new site featuring all things Paranormal! Ghosts, EVP's, Poltergiests and cryptids like Sasquatch.
Instagram: @inquirewithinofficial
https://www.instagram.com/inquirewithinofficial/
Twitter: @inquireofficial
https://twitter.com/inquireofficial
Personal: Brett Larsen
https://www.facebook.com/brettlarsen92
Band: Inquire Within
https://www.facebook.com/InquireWithinOfficial/
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/InquireWithin
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uKQZRLwG6XCP/
Gab:
https://gab.com/inquirewithin
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/inquirewithin
Onstellar:
https://onstellar.com/InquireWithin
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/inquirewithin
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7G66N3ygvxEKkgzPtbWKVu?si=yh44uNKOTmayPy1raDVTrg
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