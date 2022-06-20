7 Levels Deep on Illegal Migration

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With millions pouring across the US/Mexico border - expecting housing, food, education and healthcare from already broke local governments - Foster goes 7 Levels Deep on this supposedly intractable problem. Once again, there is light at the end of the rabbit hole… When did just moving around become illegal? A century ago there were no passports. Who got the authority to create “national boundaries?” Clearly open borders and a welfare state are incompatible. What if the answer is as simple, yet challenging, as getting rid of the state? Anyone could travel anywhere, except on another’s property without their permission. No theft, no coercion, no forced re-distribution, no economic collapse… Could this work? How would it work?

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