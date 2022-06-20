7 Levels Deep on Illegal Migration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This clip is taken from a 2 hours show in the FREEDOM PORTAL. See it for free - https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/media/video/91. Just click on ‘Get Access’ to get a 7 Day Free Trial.
With millions pouring across the US/Mexico border - expecting housing, food, education and healthcare from already broke local governments - Foster goes 7 Levels Deep on this supposedly intractable problem. Once again, there is light at the end of the rabbit hole… When did just moving around become illegal? A century ago there were no passports. Who got the authority to create “national boundaries?” Clearly open borders and a welfare state are incompatible. What if the answer is as simple, yet challenging, as getting rid of the state? Anyone could travel anywhere, except on another’s property without their permission. No theft, no coercion, no forced re-distribution, no economic collapse… Could this work? How would it work?
Become part of the conversation by joining us on your favorite social media platform:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThriveMovement
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thrive_movie/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThriveMovement
Gab: https://gab.com/ThriveOn
Getter: https://gettr.com/user/thriveon
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/thriveon
Parler: https://parler.com/ThriveOn
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@thriveon
Telegram: Join the ThriveOn (official) telegram channel
Find us on alternative video hosting platforms:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thriveon
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ThriveMovement
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiMajmpF4e7c/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Thrive:b