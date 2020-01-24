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Eye Mission on the Mercy Ship
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2 views • January 24, 2020
Announcing my Feb 2020 Eye surgical Mission trip to the Mercy ship in Senegal Africa. We will be doing pediatrics surgery for many blind children as well as eye surgeries for severe eye diseases for many adults. All surgeries are free of charge and will be performed in the surgical center of the Mercy ship currently docked in Drakkar, Senegal in West Africa.
We are honored to serve and bring hope to the poor and the blind.
Follow my mission work at www.Missiontocureblindness.com
We are honored to serve and bring hope to the poor and the blind.
Follow my mission work at www.Missiontocureblindness.com
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