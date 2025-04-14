Slamwich - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2027

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the deathcore band, Slamwich, while on tour with Renesans and Nailed Shut MA. Slamwich is currently supporting their newest single, Nothing To Nurture.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 22, 2025

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH SLAMWICH:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553848140756

Instagram - https://instagram.com/slamw1ch

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Slamwich666





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:30 Driver's Area

03:29 Middle of the Van

06:43 Back of the Van





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.



