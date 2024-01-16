Signum veneficae

Hello friend!





Would you like to get a whiff of an ‘Orchid’?





As you are forced to move down into the Earth, such luxuries may become few and far between. The saviours of the blind are supposedly masters of it all. But truly, that is the silent one. Although, he who walks alone is considered a heretic to the mouths of madness. Due to the black funeral that will transpire after you watch my meme music video titled, "The Sign of the Witch*".





The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.





Interested in supporting ‘Orchid’?

Check out their bandcamp:





orchid.bandcamp.com







I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz. ᛉ

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.





Periculum in mora.

www.thelastmutineers.com





* Full video can be found @:

rumble.com/v2uciis-november-momento-sextus.html





Originally published November 2, 2018:

bitchute.com/video/njDskUqP1kvd