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ВАЖНО! СМАРТ НАС ПРОГРАММИРУЕТ ВО СНЕ!
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783 views • November 18, 2020
🔴 Наш основной канал на Youtube Vera77 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9kdidxLDPegmI2LD-c5l2g. 🔴 Все материалы выложены на сайте http://vera77.com/.🔴 Наш канал в Telegram: https://t.me/vera77_channel 🔴 Вопросы присылайте на почту [email protected]. 🔴 Альтернативный видео-хостинг: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vera77.
Содержание:
01:55 СМАТР ПРОГРАММИРУЕТ НАС ВО СНЕ.
https://m.facebook.com/universe0002/videos/285233822558888/.
Сегодня мы поговорим зачем и для чего нужен смартфон, какое он имеет влияние и как воздействует на организм человека.
Содержание:
01:55 СМАТР ПРОГРАММИРУЕТ НАС ВО СНЕ.
https://m.facebook.com/universe0002/videos/285233822558888/.
Сегодня мы поговорим зачем и для чего нужен смартфон, какое он имеет влияние и как воздействует на организм человека.
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